LeVert pitched in 34 points (11-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 win over the Wizards.

LeVert continues to lead the charge for the Nets during the restart. While he didn't have his best shooting night from the field, LeVert repeatedly earned his way to the charity stripe and put together a very impressive stat line. Tuesday's matchup versus a stout Milwaukee defense represents a much greater challenge.