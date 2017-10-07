Nets' Caris LeVert: Practices Saturday, probable Sunday
LeVert (ankle) went through practice Saturday and is considered probable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.
LeVert has yet to make his preseason debut for the Nets, but that's likely to change Sunday. The 20th overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft, LeVert demonstrated upside last season, posting 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 threes across 21.7 minutes per game. Though his path to playing time has been made more complicated due to the acquisitions of Allen Crabbe and DeMarre Carroll, the Brooklyn brass seems to have faith in LeVert to become an impact player sooner than later. He can probably be avoided in the vast majority of fantasy drafts, though may not be a bad player to keep an eye on in deeper formats.
