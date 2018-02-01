Nets' Caris LeVert: Probable for Friday
LeVert (groin) is listed as probable for Friday's matchup with the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert has missed the last three games with a groin injury, but has made enough progress to be given a probable designation heading into Friday. Look for him to go through shootaround to make sure everything feels healthy and then all signs point to LeVert being cleared at that point in time. If he plays, LeVert should slot back in as the first reserve off the bench on the wing, which should mean less minutes for guys like Joe Harris, Nik Stauskas and James Webb.
