Nets' Caris LeVert: Probable for Monday
LeVert (groin) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert has missed the last two games with a left groin strain, but has made enough progress in his recovery that he's expected to return to the court Monday. Look for a final word on his availability to come after the team's morning shootaround, though if cleared as expected, LeVert could be in line for an expanded role right away. The Nets are set to be without DeMarre Carroll (knee), which should open up more minutes on the wing for LeVert.
