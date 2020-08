LeVert (thigh) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

A bruised thigh prevented LeVert from taking part in Tuesday's win over the Bucks, but he'll likely be good to go just one day later. In his first two bubble games, he's averaging 25.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 33.5 minutes.