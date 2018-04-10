Nets' Caris LeVert: Probable Wednesday
LeVert (foot) is probable for Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.
LeVert missed Monday's game against Chicago due to right foot soreness. But, the injury is apparently minor, as he's likely to take the floor Wednesday. Over his past six appearances, he's averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.2 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Will not play Monday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Doubtful Monday vs. Chicago•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Near double-double off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Back in double figures•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Stellar performance in victory•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 22 points in Monday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....