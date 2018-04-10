LeVert (foot) is probable for Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.

LeVert missed Monday's game against Chicago due to right foot soreness. But, the injury is apparently minor, as he's likely to take the floor Wednesday. Over his past six appearances, he's averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.2 minutes.