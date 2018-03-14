LeVert finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Raptors.

LeVert continued his streak of double-digit scoring Tuesday, reaching that mark in five consecutive contests. He is establishing himself as a scorer on a team that needs offense, hence why he will continue to get solid minutes totals in a season where the Nets have no playoff intentions.