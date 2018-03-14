Nets' Caris LeVert: Productive but inefficient Tuesday
LeVert finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Raptors.
LeVert continued his streak of double-digit scoring Tuesday, reaching that mark in five consecutive contests. He is establishing himself as a scorer on a team that needs offense, hence why he will continue to get solid minutes totals in a season where the Nets have no playoff intentions.
More News
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Double-digit scoring total off bench•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Drops 22 points off bench in win•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Leads bench with 18 points•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Chips in six points in Monday's return•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Will play Monday vs. Bulls•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Won't play Thursday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...