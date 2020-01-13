Nets' Caris LeVert: Productive despite shooting woes
LeVert had 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-6 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-86 win over the Hawks.
LeVert eclipsed the 20-minute mark and scored in double digits for the third straight contest. The return of Kyrie Irving should reduce his role moving forward, but the combo guard remains a serviceable player off the bench for the Nets even if he is making just 38.5 percent of his field goals since returning from injury earlier this month.
