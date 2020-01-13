Play

LeVert had 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-6 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-86 win over the Hawks.

LeVert eclipsed the 20-minute mark and scored in double digits for the third straight contest. The return of Kyrie Irving should reduce his role moving forward, but the combo guard remains a serviceable player off the bench for the Nets even if he is making just 38.5 percent of his field goals since returning from injury earlier this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories