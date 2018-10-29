LeVert provided 23 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Nets.

LeVert seems to be entrenched at the three spot to begin the season. Between he and jor Harris, it looks like Harris might end up as the odd man out as Allen Crabbe gets up to full speed. The return of DeMarre Carroll (ankle) is still unclear after he underwent surgery, but his eventual return will Rondae Hollis-Jefferson more than LeVert.