LeVert totaled 27 points (10-17 FG, 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, one steal and 13 assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 win over the Clippers.

LeVert paced his team in points for the second-straight contest, but his 13 assists were more notable as they marked a new season high. The performance helped the Nets clinch the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. On the year, the Michigan product is averaging 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, but he has upped his scoring significantly since the restart.