Nets' Caris LeVert: Questionable for Friday
LeVert is dealing with a right hip pointer and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
It's unclear exactly when LeVert picked up the injury, though it was likely during Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. The fact that he's not being ruled out a day in advance is encouraging that it's not an overly serious issue, but he could still be held out, so it'll be a situation to monitor. Look for another update following Friday's morning shootaround and if he can't give it a go, that'd mean more minutes for the likes of Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Joe Harris.
