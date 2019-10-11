Nets' Caris LeVert: Questionable for Saturday
LeVert (eye) is listed as questionable for Saturday's preseason game against the Lakers in China, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
LeVert was poked in the eye during Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers and apparently is still recovering. While it doesn't seem like an issue that will linger into the regular season, it's entirely possible the Nets will play it safe and hold him out Saturday.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.