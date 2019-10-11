LeVert (eye) is listed as questionable for Saturday's preseason game against the Lakers in China, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

LeVert was poked in the eye during Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers and apparently is still recovering. While it doesn't seem like an issue that will linger into the regular season, it's entirely possible the Nets will play it safe and hold him out Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories