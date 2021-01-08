LeVert scored 22 points (9-25 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-10 FT) to go with 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in a 122-109 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

LeVert didn't waste a starting opportunity, attempting 15 shots in the first half alone, connecting on seven to total 18 points before halftime. The guard went cold after the intermission, shooting just 2-for-10 from the field across 16 second-half minutes. LeVert is scoring nearly four less points per game as he's transitioned into a bench role this season, but is averaging 25.0 points in his two starts this year.