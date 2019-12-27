Play

LeVert (thumb) is out for Saturday's contest against Houston, Mike Mazzeo reports.

As expected, the Michigan product will miss yet another game as he continues to recover from right thumb surgery. LeVert hasn't played since logging 26 minutes back on Nov. 10 against Phoenix. It was noted earlier though that LeVert is close at returning to the court and could make an attempt during the Nets' matchup against Minnesota on Monday.

