Nets' Caris LeVert: Retreats to bench Friday
LeVert will come off the bench for Friday's tilt with the Lakers.
LeVert, who's started the previous three games, will return to the bench Friday. He's struggled since returning from injury, and is averaging just 8.0 points to go along with 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent from the field over his last four games.
