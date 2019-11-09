LeVert managed seven points (2-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a block in 29 minutes Friday against the Trail Blazers.

Friday's disappointing performance from LeVert doesn't appear to be anything to be overly concerned about as it was the first time the fourth-year wing's failed to reach double-figures in the scoring collum this year. In fact, LeVert's in the midst of taking another step up in his development this year. Though his defensive production has lagged a tick, LeVert's averaging a career-high 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 threes in 32.3 minutes per game this year.