Coach Kenny Atkinson said LeVert (thumb) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Though LeVert was able to take part in all portions of the Nets' practice Monday, the training and coaching staffs apparently want the fourth-year player to take at least one more game off before making his return from a six-week absence. LeVert will presumably take part in practice again Friday before the Nets determine his status for their subsequent game Saturday in Houston.