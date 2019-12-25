Nets' Caris LeVert: Ruled out for Thursday
Coach Kenny Atkinson said LeVert (thumb) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Though LeVert was able to take part in all portions of the Nets' practice Monday, the training and coaching staffs apparently want the fourth-year player to take at least one more game off before making his return from a six-week absence. LeVert will presumably take part in practice again Friday before the Nets determine his status for their subsequent game Saturday in Houston.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.