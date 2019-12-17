LeVert (thumb) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against New Orleans.

LeVert made the trip down to New Orleans with the team, but he'll remain out as he recovers from November surgery on his right thumb. He was initially given a four-to-six-week recovery timetable, and he's currently in the middle of week five, so the hope is that he'll be back in uniform sometime within the next handful of games. The Nets head to San Antonio on Thursday before returning home to host the Hawks on Saturday.