Nets' Caris LeVert: Ruled out vs. Pelicans
LeVert (knee/concussion) will not play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
There hasn't been any real update on LeVert as he continues to make his way through concussion protocol while nursing a right knee sprain, but it doesn't look like he is on the cusp of making a return. Both Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris should continue to see extended minutes in LeVert's absence.
More News
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...