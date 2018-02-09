LeVert (knee/concussion) will not play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

There hasn't been any real update on LeVert as he continues to make his way through concussion protocol while nursing a right knee sprain, but it doesn't look like he is on the cusp of making a return. Both Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris should continue to see extended minutes in LeVert's absence.