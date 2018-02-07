Nets' Caris LeVert: Ruled out Wednesday
LeVert (knee/concussion) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert will not play Wednesday as he continues to go through concussion protocol while also recovering from a right knee sprain. As a result, other guards on the roster such as Allen Crabbe, Spencer Dinwiddie, D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris and Nik Stauskas are all candidates to see extra run.
