LeVert posted 10 points (5-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 99-68 loss against the Pelicans.

The Nets will be without several key players in Orlando, so LeVert will be forced to carry the team offensively in their push to earn a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. He was averaging a career-best 17.7 points per game when play got suspended back in March.