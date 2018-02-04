LeVert scored 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-94 loss to the Bucks.

He hadn't scored in double digits since Jan. 19, posting four single-digits efforts sandwiched around a three-game absence due to a groin strain. LeVert has been the most consistent offensive threat on the Nets' second unit this season, but that says more about the state of the team's roster than it does the 23-year-old's skill set.