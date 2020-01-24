Levert accumulated 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Lakers.

In the seven games since returning from a 24-game absence due to a thumb injury prior to this outing, Levert has struggled to produce even standard league value, contributing 12.8 points, 3.1 boards, 2.9 dimes, 1.4 triples and 0.6 steals per game, while shooting 36.5 percent from the field, and 60.0 percent from the charity stripe in that span. It hasn't been pretty for the 25-year old as of late, but, outside of the 37.5 percent shooting, Levert looked decent in his last game, putting up 16 points, six assists and six rebounds, while shooting 75.0 percent from the line. While this outing wasn't the worst of outcomes, it's unfortunate for fantasy owners that Levert couldn't build upon that momentum. Look for him to try and get it right in his next game against the Pistons.