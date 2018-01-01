Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 16 points in 30 minutes
LeVert accounted for 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 30 minutes Sunday as Brooklyn came up short against Boston.
LeVert's fantasy value has been on the rise ever since he absorbed some ball-handling duties in the absence of D'Angelo Russell. The young wing, in just his second season, has morphed himself into a distributor. LeVert has dished seven or more assists in December a total of five times, something he has only done once in his career, last season in an early April game against the 76ers. It will be interesting to see what changes LeVert's role undergoes when Russell returns to the lineup.
