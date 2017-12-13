Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 16 points in victory
LeVert totaled 16 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 victory over Washington.
LeVert was great again Tuesday, scoring in double-figures for the fourth consecutive game. During that period he has seen his minutes rise to almost 30 per game. He has also been running the offense more, averaging more than seven assists. He has seen his game improve this season, and is looking like a nice waiver wire pickup with rest of season value.
