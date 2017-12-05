LeVert totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-90 win over the Hawks.

LeVert matched career highs in assists and made field goals, this after appearing to take a step back following the return of starting shooting guard Allen Crabbe (sore back) on Saturday. Nevertheless, LeVert's ability to shift seamlessly across several positions and thrive in multiple roles on both ends makes it easy for Nets' coach Kenny Atkinson to find the sophomore minutes.