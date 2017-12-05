Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 17 points, dishes six dimes in Monday's win
LeVert totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-90 win over the Hawks.
LeVert matched career highs in assists and made field goals, this after appearing to take a step back following the return of starting shooting guard Allen Crabbe (sore back) on Saturday. Nevertheless, LeVert's ability to shift seamlessly across several positions and thrive in multiple roles on both ends makes it easy for Nets' coach Kenny Atkinson to find the sophomore minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Shifting back to bench Wednesday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Will pick up start Monday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Bench-leading point total in loss•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Eight-point tally off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Will move to bench role Monday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Fills up box score in Tuesday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...