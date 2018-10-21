Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 19 in loss to Pacers
LeVert scored 19 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-112 loss to the Pacers.
While LeVert's defensive intensity was lacking on the second night of a back-to-back, he once again paced the Nets in scoring, tying Joe Harris for the team lead. LeVert's 65 percent field-goal shooting won't last much longer, but through three games he's shown that he can supply an underpowered Brooklyn roster with some much-needed offense, guaranteeing the third-year guard a prominent spot in the lineup moving forward.
