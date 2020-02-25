LeVert scored 19 points (8-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 115-113 loss to the Magic.

He continues to step up in the wake of Kyrie Irving (shoulder) being shut down for the remainder of the season. LeVert has scored in double digits in eight straight games since rejoining the starting lineup, averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.6 threes and 2.1 steals over that span, and he should remain a key part of the Nets' attack down the stretch.