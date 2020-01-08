Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 20 in 22 minutes
LeVert logged 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 overtime loss to the Thunder.
LeVert (thumb) returned to the lineup following a one-game absence as he works his way back from his recent two-month absence. As expected LeVert saw a small spike in playing time after earning 16 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Raptors, and he put together an impressive and encouraging stat line. Assuming he is able to give it a go during Friday's matchup versus the Heat, LeVert could be in line to see another small uptick in minutes.
