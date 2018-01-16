Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 20 off bench Monday
LeVert scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-104 loss to the Knicks.
The entire rest of the Nets bench scored only 27 points, allowing LeVert's third game of the season with 20 or more to go to waste. His production has been hit or miss since he returned from a groin injury that cost him the first two games of 2018, but it looks like the second-year wing is back in top form.
