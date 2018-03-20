Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 22 points in Monday's win
LeVert collected 22 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 118-115 win over the Grizzlies.
LeVert was a man possessed, reaching double figures in scoring for the eighth straight game while knocking down at least four threes for the second time this month. Moreover, three of these double-digit scoring efforts have been 20-plus point performances, and LeVert is proving to be a jack-of-all trades, contributing quality numbers in the rebounding, assists, and steals categories as well.
