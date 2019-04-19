Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 26 points in Game 3 defeat
LeVert logged 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 loss to the 76ers.
LeVert was electric, making things happen on both ends of the court. He has now surpassed 20 points in two of the three games thus far this series despite remaining in a reserve role and averaging just under 24.0 minutes per game here in the playoffs.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...