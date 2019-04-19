LeVert logged 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 loss to the 76ers.

LeVert was electric, making things happen on both ends of the court. He has now surpassed 20 points in two of the three games thus far this series despite remaining in a reserve role and averaging just under 24.0 minutes per game here in the playoffs.