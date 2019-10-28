LeVert had 27 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds during Brooklyn's 133-134 overtime loss at Denver.

LeVert has done a great job alongside Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn's backcourt so far, relegating Spencer Dinwiddie to a bench role while scoring at least 20 points in two of three outings so far. Brooklyn's next game will be at home against Indiana on Wednesday.

