Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 34 to go with full line
LeVert poured in 34 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Wizards.
LeVert has scored at least 30 in two of the last seven tilts and has swiped at least four steals in three of the last five. He's rising to the occasion with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out for the season, and LeVert will continue to share playmaking duties with Spencer Dinwiddie.
