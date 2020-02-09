LeVert recorded 37 points (12-18 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.

LeVert finished with career highs in scoring and made threes and ended up with over twice as many points as field-goal attempts. He has been sensational of late with Kyrie Irving (knee) sidelined, and with Irving set to miss Monday's matchup versus the Pacers, LeVert will likely remain in attack mode offensively.