Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores team-high 15 in preseason loss
LeVert scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four steals, two assists and a rebound in 21 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Knicks.
The 24-year-old looked good while the Nets ran with a smaller lineup, a situation he could thrive in during the regular season even if it comes off the bench and not as a starter. Levert scored a career-high 12.1 points per game last season, but he has the scoring talent for more if he gets a chance.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.