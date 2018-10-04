LeVert scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four steals, two assists and a rebound in 21 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Knicks.

The 24-year-old looked good while the Nets ran with a smaller lineup, a situation he could thrive in during the regular season even if it comes off the bench and not as a starter. Levert scored a career-high 12.1 points per game last season, but he has the scoring talent for more if he gets a chance.