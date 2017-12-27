Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores team-high 18 points Tuesday
LeVert scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-1 FT) to go with five assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 109-97 loss to San Antonio.
LeVert keeps chipping in from the bench, leading Brooklyn with 18 points on Tuesday. In fact, over his last five games, the forward is averaging a solid 15.2 points as a reserve. In that span, LeVert has also shot the ball well, sinking 50.8 percent of his 10.2 shots per game. Overall, he has been a solid bench scorer, averaging a career-high 11.7 points in 26.8 minutes this season. LeVert will look to score in the double-digits for the sixth straight game when Brooklyn takes on New Orleans on Wednesday.
