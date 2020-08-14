LeVert produced 37 points (16-29 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Thursday's 134-133 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Nets could have easily tanked this game or, at the very least, rested LeVert due to his thigh injury, but coach Jacque Vaughn wanted to make sure his team was running on all cylinders before tackling the Raptors in the first round. The result was an instant classic and one of the most exciting games in Orlando. LeVert figures to be the cornerstone of Brooklyn's offensive scheme against the Raptors as long as his body holds up. Despite working through injuries, he's averaged 25 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in bubble play.