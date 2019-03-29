LeVert finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 28 minutes Thursday against the 76ers.

LeVert was productive off the bench, finishing with a solid all-around line for the second-straight game. The third-year guard's struggled to return to his early season form since returning from a devastating ankle injury on February 6th. That said, he's made 11-of-19 shots from the field over his past two outings and can be considered as a streaming option down the stretch.