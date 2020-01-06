Nets' Caris LeVert: Set to play Tuesday
LeVert (thumb) won't play Monday against Orlando but will be available Tuesday against Oklahoma City, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
As expected, LeVert will be ready to roll for Tuesday's clash despite missing Monday's action to manage his thumb injury. This update simply confirms his availability for the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back.
