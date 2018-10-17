Nets' Caris LeVert: Set to start season opener
LeVert will pick up the start in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets are set to be without the likes of Allen Crabbe (ankle), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) and DeMarre Carroll (ankle), which will allow LeVert to get the call with the top unit. Considering LeVert's ability to play multiple positions, he should see a ton of minutes Wednesday as the Nets look to cover for their injuries. Even if LeVert ultimately shifts to a bench role once the team is healthy, he'll still have plenty of utility in the bulk of fantasy leagues.
