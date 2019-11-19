Play

LeVert (thumb) has shed his cast and is set begin the rehab process, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

LeVert underwent surgery to address ligaments in his thumb a week ago, but he's already had his cast removed and is now wearing a splint. The expectation is that he'll be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, allowing for a mid-to-late December return.

