LeVert will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

LeVert drew the start on Monday with both Allen Crabbe (back) and DeMarre Carroll (illness) out, posting 13 points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 29 minutes. However, Carroll is over his illness and will reclaim his spot in the top unit, which send LeVert back to the bench. That being said, LeVert likely won't see too drastic of a decrease in minutes considering the other Nets' injuries, so this will likely only mean a very minor decline in fantasy value.