Nets' Caris LeVert: Shifting back to bench Wednesday
LeVert will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
LeVert drew the start on Monday with both Allen Crabbe (back) and DeMarre Carroll (illness) out, posting 13 points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 29 minutes. However, Carroll is over his illness and will reclaim his spot in the top unit, which send LeVert back to the bench. That being said, LeVert likely won't see too drastic of a decrease in minutes considering the other Nets' injuries, so this will likely only mean a very minor decline in fantasy value.
More News
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Will pick up start Monday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Bench-leading point total in loss•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Eight-point tally off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Will move to bench role Monday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Fills up box score in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Starting at shooting guard Sunday•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.