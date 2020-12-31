LeVert will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 26-year-old received the start Monday and put up 28 points (12-29 FG, 2-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, five steals and four rebounds across 38 minutes with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving resting, but he'll move back to the bench Wednesday with the two stars returning to the lineup. Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) is also out for the season, but Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is starting in his place. LeVert is averaging 17.0 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 26.8 minutes through four games and should continue operating as Brooklyn's sixth man.