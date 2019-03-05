Nets' Caris LeVert: Shifts to bench role
LeVert isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Dallas.
LeVert is in line for a bench role Monday evening, as Allen Crabbe draws the start at shooting guard and Joe Harris moves to small forward. LeVert has struggled of late, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his previous three starts.
