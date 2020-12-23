LeVert churned out 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block Tuesday in the Nets' 125-99 win over the Warriors.

Poor shooting from the field aside, LeVert performed about as well as fantasy managers could have hoped after the Nets announced that he would shift to a bench role to begin the season while Spencer Dinwiddie moved to the top unit alongside Kyrie Irving. If LeVert's showing in the opener is any indication, playing off the bench could prove to be fruitful for the 26-year-old, who enjoyed a 33.2 percent usage rate while serving as the clear top option for the second unit. That said the blowout may have freed up more shots than normal for LeVert, as both Irving and Kevin Durant played fewer than 30 minutes while the game was in hand after three quarters.