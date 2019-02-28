LeVert failed to score (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and recorded two rebounds over 20 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.

LeVert was shut out for the first time this season, as he missed all five of his attempts from the field in a 125-116 loss at home. The Michigan product has put up 12 or more points in three of his previous five contests, so Wednesday night's performance certainly appears to be just a small blip on the radar, especially considering the success he's found this year (16.0 points over 20 games).