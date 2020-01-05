LeVert (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

LeVert returned from nearly a two-month absence with 16 minutes off the bench Saturday against the Raptors, but he won't play the front end of the back-to-back set Monday. The 25-year-old didn't aggravate his surgically-repaired thumb, but the Nets will give him a game off to manage the injury. LeVert figures to return to the court Tuesday versus the Thunder.