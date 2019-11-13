LeVert is expected to miss several weeks due to ligament damage in his right thumb, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.

Charania reported earlier Wednesday that the Nets feared LeVert's right thumb injury was more significant than a minor sprain, and the team's decision to sign veteran wing Iman Shumpert supports the notion that Brooklyn is bracing for LeVert to miss time. The team may not confirm LeVert's injury until prior to their next game Thursday in Denver, but fantasy managers who have been counting on 25-year-old should prepare to be without him through the end of November. Garrett Temple started on the wing in LeVert's place in Tuesday's 119-114 loss to the Jazz and will likely be the biggest beneficiary of LeVert's extended absence.