Nets' Caris LeVert: Slated to miss several weeks
LeVert is expected to miss several weeks due to ligament damage in his right thumb, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.
Charania reported earlier Wednesday that the Nets feared LeVert's right thumb injury was more significant than a minor sprain, and the team's decision to sign veteran wing Iman Shumpert supports the notion that Brooklyn is bracing for LeVert to miss time. The team may not confirm LeVert's injury until prior to their next game Thursday in Denver, but fantasy managers who have been counting on 25-year-old should prepare to be without him through the end of November. Garrett Temple started on the wing in LeVert's place in Tuesday's 119-114 loss to the Jazz and will likely be the biggest beneficiary of LeVert's extended absence.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...