Nets' Caris LeVert: Solid complementary effort
LeVert totaled 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in the Nets' 119-116 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
LeVert was a solid complementary source of multi-category production on a night when D'Angelo Russell and DeMarre Carroll did the heavy lifting on the first unit and off the bench, respectively. The third-year wing hasn't quite been able to reestablish the same caliber of play he'd proven capable of prior to his serious November foot injury, but he is at least keeping his usage levels up and is logging a solid amount of minutes on the majority of nights. Sunday's allotment of playing time was actually Carroll's highest since returning to action Feb. 8, and he's now managed double-digit scoring tallies in five of nine March games.
